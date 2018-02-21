'Nightwing' Updates: Movie may Feature Character's Glowing White Lenses as Part of His Costume

DC An official release date for the live-action solo of Nightwing is yet to be announced.

While the solo "Nightwing" movie is still in its early development stages, the director of the upcoming DC project has hinted that part of his costume may be faithful to his comic book incarnation.

Chris McKay, who has been tasked to helm the upcoming solo "Nightwing" movie, has recently hinted on Twitter that the solo movie of one of Batman's allies in the comic books may feature the character maintaining part of his comic book look. This came after the director responded to a fan's request on Twitter, saying that regardless of what costume the DC superhero may don, the important thing is for the movie to maintain his glowing white lens, just like in the comic books.

McKay, without much ado, replied with a trite "Agreed."

As of this writing, though, not much about the announced DC movie is known, although McKay has teased on social media that its script is coming soon. While it's almost certain that the movie may feature the DC hero wearing glowing white lenses as part of his fighting form ensemble, the movie still remains pretty much a mystery as it is not even clear which version will be adapted in the solo movie.

However, some opine that it won't be surprising if the solo "Nightwing" movie will feature Dick Grayson as the hero. After all, being the former Robin, the previous sidekick of Batman, there is no denying that Dick Grayson is popular among DC fans and can increase the profitability of the upcoming movie.

Another question that has been hounding the fans is when "Nightwing" will be released in the theaters as, after all, the project is not included in the slate of the upcoming DC movies revealed last December. However, according to a rumor last month, despite the non-inclusion of the title on the earlier revealed slate, "Nightwing" is an upcoming Warner Bros project, along with Henry Cavill's "Man of Steel 2," which was also not mentioned on the list.

Will "Nightwing" really feature Dick Grayson? What costume will he wear? Who will breathe life into the character? When will the movie arrive?

Fans can only speculate for now.