Nike Air Force 270 to Take Inspiration From Past and Future

Nike website Nike used the Nike Air Force 180 as the basis for the design of the upcoming Air Force 270.

Nike Air Force 270 has been taking the sneaker industry by storm lately, and it is mostly due to its upcoming Feb. 10 release, as well as the fact that the Nike Air Force series is a highly-coveted shoe line throughout the world.

The upcoming Air Force 270 will feature both a mix of the past and the future. Nike will be basing the shoe from the design principles of the 1992' Nike Air Force 180, which gives it a bulky design along with a mid-cut look.

However, the previous Air Force 180 was known to be a colorful shoe with around three colors per design. The upcoming Air Force 270 is quite monochromatic, sticking to one color. The latest pictures show it is white that goes a little toward gray while being accentuated by sky-blue colors for the logos and straps.

The grayish-white and blue design is dubbed as the "Phantom" or "Platinum" Nike Air Force 270. The colorway gets its name due to the subtle "shines" throughout the shoe, which is an effect of the different hues of white being used. Still, fans should note that Nike will most probably release even more colorways soon.

The platinum colorways will also boast magnetic straps, another futuristic take by Nike on the Air Force 270. However, probably the biggest addition here by Nike is the 270-degree Air Bubble, which is where the shoe takes its name from.

The Air Bubble, along with the molded heels, gives the shoe its "bouncy" look. And, while it may look bulky, potential buyers should be excited about how it will pair well with most clothing due to the contemporary colorways that Nike released.

Currently, Nike has said the shoe would come in the "Phantom," "Wolf Grey," "Cloud," and "Safari" colorways. The shoes will be released in selected stores worldwide on Feb. 10 and will be priced at $160, making the futuristic but retro shoe affordable compared to other shoelines.