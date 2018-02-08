Nike News: Company Set to Make 'Huge' Football Announcement in London

Nike website Nike has revealed exciting hints to football fans through superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

After dropping some hints on social media, Nike is set to make a huge football announcement in London this 2018 for its next-generation "Mercurial X boot" launch.

Real Madrid star and Portugal national team footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, posted on his Instagram several photos that hint at the said launch. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane are also among the athletes who posted similar teaser photos on their social media accounts.

In addition to this, the star-studded lineup of athletes also released short teaser videos to promote the launching of Nike's "Mercurial X" line.

In line with the 20th anniversary of Nike's "Mercurial" line, "Mercurial 360" will be launched this year and will most likely be available online on Feb. 14, 2018 at Nike's official webstore, nike.com.

The theme of the footwear follows an orange and black color that is reminiscent of a leopard, which is known for its speed. Wrapping the entire foot in Nike's "Flyknit" technology, the "Mercurial Superfly 360" and "Mercurial Vapor 360" are said to offer more comfort and support to the user.

"This new innovation hugs the foot and eliminates the gaps between the foot and the soleplate. In fact, it eliminates the soleplate altogether," said Max Blau, VP of Nike Football Footwear.

Moreover, Nike has also improved the fit of the footwear, as well as its traction, to make it more ideal for football players.

"My first reaction when I saw the new Mercurial was...the best boots ever! They fit straight away. The material, the design, the new technology, it's amazing," Ronaldo vouched for the brand in an interview with Nike.

Nike will be revealing all of this and more during a grand event at the capital, London. Further updates will be released as well after this summer's World Cup. All that is left to do is to stay tuned.