Nike News: Company Set to Release "Next Generation Footwear" for NBA All-star Weekend

LeBron James will be getting two signature shoes redone in a festive way for the All-star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The shoe apparel giant looks to utilize their partnerships with iconic athletes along with their innovation for their upcoming new set of collections.

Nike has recently made a big agreement with its partnership with the NBA last year. The company looks to make a marketing splash for the upcoming All-star game, which will be a great time for the company to showcase its newest products.

Not only is the NBA 2018 All-star Weekend one of the most highly anticipated events that feature star-studded rosters and audiences, it will also be held in the big city of Los Angeles. Many Hollywood stars are anticipated to arrive in the VIP seats.

Nike has already made moves prior to the event, releasing an "All-star collection" under the names of superstars such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, and even the retired five-time champion, Kobe Bryant.

Starting with the three-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, James will have a royal addition to the LeBron James KITH "Long Live The King" edition. The new shoe is called the "LeBron X Kith." It will be chapter two of the collection and will focus on a design that is inspired by royalty, after James' "The King" moniker.

Besides the KITH addition, James will get a newly improved "Air Zoom Generation," which was the former MVP's debut signature shoe back when he was a rookie in 2003.

As for Boston Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving, the point guard will be getting the Kyrie 4 ASW, a shoe that is inspired by the culture and art in Venice Italy.

Retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant will have the "Kobe X Undefeated," inspired by Los Angeles' city design and in commemoration of Bryant's 81-point game against the Toronto Raptores in 2006.

Nike has also previously partnered with PlayStation for NBA All-star Paul George's limited edition shoes named the PG2 PlayStation colorway. But, for their All-star lineup collection, "PG13" will be getting the "PG2 ASW," inspired from George's desert-laden hometown in Palmdale, California.

The All-star lineup collection will be released on Feb 15., just before the start of the 2018 NBA All-star Weekend.