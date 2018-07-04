Nikki Bella Insists She and John Cena Are Just Friends While Wedding Remains on Hold

Wikimedia Commons/GabboT Featured in the image is professional wrestler Nikki Bella

Pro wrestler and reality star Nikki Bella reveals the real status of her relationship with John Cena.

The "Total Bellas" star and the WWE champ broke their fans' hearts when they announced that their wedding will no longer push through in April. But the two showed some signs of possible reconciliation since their announcement.

In May, Cena admitted in an interview with Today that he still loves Bella and would still want to marry and start a family with her. They were also seen together in a recent episode of her MTV reality show which also features Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella.

But in a new video that she uploaded on YouTube, Nikki told her fans that she and Cena were "just friends."

She reminded her fans that the events in the reality show had been filmed several months before it aired on TV, which could cause a confusion.

"I think people are like, 'Are they together? Are they not?' and because I am a reality star and I do have a reality show ... I feel like I have to say what is the update on John and I. Right now, we're just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us," she stated in the video.

She also admitted that she and Cena still talk to each other every day, but they are still contemplating about what they both want for their future.

The 34-year-old female pro wrestler also confessed that she is currently working on some personal issues, but she is glad that Cena still gives his full support.

"I am beyond grateful that I have this amazing man who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues. And helping me become an even better person and even stronger," Nikki also said.