Nikki Bella, John Cena Breakup Rumors: Is There Trouble in Paradise For The WWE Couple?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok John Cena and Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella's engagement might be on the rocks, based on the sneak peek for "Total Bellas" season 3.

The 25-time WWE champion proposed to Bella after they won the Wrestlemania 33 intergender tag team championship against The Miz and Maryse in April 2017. It was considered as one of the most romantic marriage proposals in the history of professional wrestling. But the clip showed that their relationship might be in trouble.

E! News posted the clip where the couple were seen crying will discussing their future. At one point, Nikki said, "So we really want to call this off?" Cena seemed to be deeply hurt, but he does not utter a single word to his fiancée.

However, it was not clear whether the two were really talking about their upcoming wedding.

In other parts of the clip, Nikki was seen talking to her twin sister Brie to share how she feels about her relationship with Cena. Nikki asked the new mom if marriage is really all about making sacrifices. Brie seemed to understand what Nikki was trying to talk about and suggested that Cena should start making some adjustments for the sake of their relationship.

On the other hand, Brie also made her own shocking statement in the sneak peek when she was talking with her husband Daniel Bryan.

Brie asked Bryan if he thinks that Nikki could be pregnant. This could mean that Cena and Nikki could be expecting their first baby together despite the rumored troubles in their relationship.

Yet it seems like the problems that the couple had to face during the time of the show's production had been ironed out at the moment. On her Instagram account, Nikki posted a photo of her and Cena sharing a sweet kiss. She added the caption: "Soon to be..."