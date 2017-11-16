Nikki Bella Shares Update on Wedding Plans With John Cena

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) John Cena and Nikki Bella pose for the cameras during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, U.S.A., May 07, 2017.

Nikki Bella is almost done planning her wedding with John Cena.

The "Total Bellas" star recently attended the NBCUniversal Cable Holiday Party in Hollywood with her fellow reality star and twin sister, Brie Bella. During a red carpet interview, Nikki offered an update on her upcoming union with Cena.

"'Dancing with the Stars' took up a lot of time of mine so that was the reason why," she explained. "So we have our date, we're trying to lock down a location, I do have the dress. I'm almost there."

Nikki, who was eliminated from the dance competition last month, is not the only one whose schedule has drastically changed these past few months. Brie is also a full-time mom to her six-month-old daughter Birdie.

"I love being a mom and I think the greatest part about it too is between [my husband] supporting me and my sister, I've been able to keep my career and so everything feels really good right now," said the 33-year-old.

Cena and his other half have yet to announce a wedding date. However, it seems they already have a plan on how they want to spend their future together. Since their engagement, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon have been very vocal about his decision not to have kids.

Nikki is also on the same page when it comes to the possibility of expanding their family. Although she previously admitted that she wanted to have a child with Cena, Nikki said her opinion has changed.

While she still feels baby fever whenever she is with her niece, Birdie, Nikki said she is not looking to be a mom soon. As of now, the brunette beauty is focused on her wrestling career and her relationship with Cena.