Nil Admirari no Tenbin Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese historical fantasy anime series, “Nil Admirari no Tenbin (Libra of Nil Admirari)” based on the 2016 otome visual novel video game of the same name developed by Otomate for PlayStation Vita.

The official broadcast schedule has been set for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series "Nil Admirari no Tenbin (Libra of Nil Admirari)."

The series is based on an otome visual novel game developed by Otomate, and it has been listed with 12 episodes. It has been set to premieres on Sunday, April 1, at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and 11:30 p.m. JST on Sun TV. It will also air on BS Fuji beginning on Tuesday, April 3 at midnight JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.

The official voice cast includes Juri Kimura as the series protagonist Tsugumi Kuze, Ayumu Murase as Tsugumi's little brother Hitaki, Rio Natsuki as Shiori Tokimiya of the Imperial Library Information Assets Management Bureau, and Norio Kobayashi as the Kuze family's servant Keizaburo Ochi.

Other cast members include Yuuki Kaji as Hayato Ozaki, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Akira Kogami, Ryota Ohsaka as Hisui Hoshikawa, Ryohei Kimura as Shogo Ukai, Kenichi Suzumura as Shizuru Migiwa, and Takahiro Sakurai as Rui Sagisawa.

Hiro Shimono has also joined the cast as the Narrator. He will also be performing the anime series' ending theme song titled, "Black Thunder."

On the other hand, the opening theme song titled "Tandeki Miragism" will be performed by kradness.

Japanese animation studio Zero-G is animating the series under the direction of Masahiro Takata. Tomoko Konparu is in charge of the series scripts, while Yukie Sako handles the character designs. Tomoki Hasegawa serves as music composer at Pony Canyon.

The series will tell the story of a girl named Tsugumi, whose life is forever changed following her little brother's death by suicide in a mysterious fire. The young boy died holding an old book in his hand.

It is by this time that the Imperial Library Information Assets Management Bureau, or simply known as Fukuro, will appear before Tsugumi to tell her about a particular kind of book known as Maremono that can exert a great influence on those who read it. These changes along with her newly gained knowledge and ability will lead Tsugumi to decide to leave her former life.