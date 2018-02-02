'Nil Admirari no Tenbin' Latest News: Promotional Video Reveals Cast List and Spring Premiere

Twitter/nilad_anime Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese historical fantasy anime series, “Nil Admirari no Tenbin (Libra of Nil Admirari),” based on the popular otome visual novel video game, “Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Teito Genwaku Kitan” developed by Otomate and published by Idea Factory.

The latest promotional video for the upcoming Japanese historical fantasy anime series, "Nil Admirari no Tenbin (Libra of Nil Admirari)," has revealed the official cast list for the anime adaptation of Otomate and Idea Factory's popular otome visual novel.

The 90-second video reveals the circumstances that eventually led to the involvement of the protagonist Tsugumi Kuze with the Imperial Library Intelligence Asset Management Bureau, which is also simply known as Fukurou (owl).

YouTube/DMM pictures

The story is set at the beginning of the 20th century during the Taisho Era, which went on to last for 25 years instead of 15. Tsugumi, who was about to marry a man she did not even know in order to protect her family, gets thrown into the darkest moment of her life when her little brother commits suicide, in what looked to be a mysterious fire, with an old book caught in his hand.

The trailer has also brought to light the so-called maremono, which is a term used to refer to the strong memories or feelings contained within the pages of a book. Tsugumi has developed the ability to see the aura of books and can thus also sense their maremono as a result of her grief over her brother's death.

The cast members revealed in the trailer include Juri Kimura, who will provide the voice of Tsugumi; Ayumu Murase, who will be the voice of Tsugumi's younger brother, Hitaki Kuze; and Rio Natsuki, who will take on the role of Shiroi Tokimiya, the leader of the search department of the Fukurou.

Norio Kobayashi will also be part of the cast as Zaburo Ouchikei, the person who looks after the Kuze siblings.

"Nil Admirari no Tenbin" will premiere sometime in April on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji. Information on the official broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.