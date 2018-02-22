Nil Admirari no Tenbin Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese historical fantasy anime series, “Nil Admirari no Tenbin (Libra of Nil Admirari)” based on the 2016 otome visual novel video game of the same name developed by Otomate for PlayStation Vita.

A new key visual art and additional cast list have been released for the upcoming Japanese historical fantasy anime series, "Nil Admirari no Tenbin (Libra of Nil Admirari)," which is based on the 2016 otome visual novel video game of the same name developed by Otomate.

The image, which can be seen above, features the six main male characters that include Rui Sagisawa (Takahiro Sakurai), Hisui Hoshikawa (Ryota Ohsaka), Hayato Ozaki (Yuuki Kaji), Shizuru Migiwa (Kenichi Suzumura), Shogo Ukai (Ryohei Kimura), and Akira Kogami (Nobuhiko Okamoto).

Other previously announced characters include the main female protagonist Tsugumi Kuze (Juri Kimura), her little brother Hitaki Kuze (Ayumu Murase), the family butler Keizaburo Ochi (Norio Kobayashi), and Shiori Tokimiya (Rio Natsuki), who is the search party head of the organization known simply as Fukurou (Owl).

On the other hand, the 12 newly announced cast list includes: Hikaru Midorikawa as Yutaka Nabari, Eiji Miyashita as Kuina, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Motofumi Mashiko, Junya Enoki as Taro Tsubameno, Daichi Endo as Takashi Shiginuma, Akane Sanada as Shoko Shiginuma, Minami Takahashi as Koruri Masaki, Kentarou Tone as Takuma Yoshikiri, Makoto Ishii as Toichiro Sasagoi, Masakazu Nishida as Arata Kijitani, Seirou Ogino as Shiro Mozuyama, and Akito Sakuragi as Hideki Owase.

Japanese singer Kradness has also been announced as the performer for the upcoming series' opening theme song, titled "Tandeki Miragism." Hiro Shimono will be performing the ending theme titled "Black Thunder."

The series will be animated by Japanese animation studio Zero-G under the direction of Masahiro Takata. Tomoko Konparu is in charge of the series scripts, while Yukie Sako handles the character designs. Pony Canyon is producing the music, which will be composed by Tomoki Hasegawa.

A 90-second promotional video released last month teases the circumstances that eventually led to the involvement of Tsugumi with the Imperial Library Intelligence Asset Management Bureau, or simply Fukurou, which eventually leads to her encounters with the man male characters.

YouTube/DMM pictures

"Nil Admirari no Tenbin" premieres sometime in April on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS-Fuji. Information on the official broadcast dates and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.