Nina Dobrev Comedy Pilot News: Former 'The Vampire Diaries' Star Leads CBS' Upcoming Comedy

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Nina Dobrev to star in new CBS pilot called 'Fam'

Nina Dobrev is finally back on TV.

The former "The Vampire Diaries" star will lead the multi-camera comedy pilot from CBS titled "Fam."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the new comedy will center on the life of a woman named Clem (Dobrev), a former hot mess who did everything to fix her life. To create a good impression, Clem will claim that her deadbeat estranged father Freddy Banks is already dead even if he is still alive.

While the actors who will portray the roles of Jay and Freddy are still unannounced, the cast will reportedly include Brian Stokes Mitchell as Jay's father and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Jay's mother.

Just when the love of her life proposed to her, the lies that she told in the past will haunt her when her half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon) will unexpectedly show up and tell her that she wants to stay with her to get away from their father. This means that the perfect life that she created will be in peril, and her relationship with Jay will be compromised.

The new series is written by "The Newsroom" writer Corinne Kingsbury. She will also serve as the show's executive producer together with Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, TrillTV's Wendi Trilling, and David Rosenthal.

The pilot will be directed by stage and television director Scott Ellis.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Dobrev revealed that the reason why she decided to leave "The Vampire Diaries" was to get a better opportunity take bigger risks.

"When I left the show, I was ready to do something different. I wanted to prove everyone wrong who said I would play this one role my whole life or be stuck playing younger roles," the actress stated.

If the upcoming pilot will be ordered to go to series, it will be Dobrev's first regular TV role after her departure from the supernatural vampire drama.