Nina Dobrev-Glen Powell Relationship Over?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Nina Dobrev in her Comic Con appearance in 2014

"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev may be spending the holidays without boyfriend Glen Powell if rumors about their separation are true.

According to E! News, a source claimed that the pair's relationship is no longer as strong as before.

"There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart," the source stated. "Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer."

Another source also revealed that the two were never involved in a major fight, but their hectic schedules forced them to take a break from their relationship.

The couple reportedly spent Thanksgiving apart, and Powell confirmed to People that he will go back to Texas to celebrate the recent holiday. He also said that he will be back to his hometown to celebrate Christmas.

"I'm going to come back [to Los Angeles] for probably a couple of weeks, and then I'm going to go back for Christmas and just decompress," the actor-producer stated. "Spend some time on the ranch and try to be a man again. Sometimes L.A. it just pampers you too much. It just takes the masculinity out of you."

However, Powell did not mention if he and Dobrev have plans to meet up soon.

The couple confirmed their relationship when intimate photos of them taken during the wedding of Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich in July surfaced. But they were rumored to start seeing each other after they celebrated New Year in Texas with friends.

The two were last seen together in public at the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Golden Globe Awards hosted by Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle on Nov. 15, but they both graced the event's red carpet solo.