Nina Dobrev, Glen Powell Split? Couple Taking Time Apart Due to Busy Schedules

Are Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell splitting up? New reports claim that the couple are talking time apart due to their busy schedules. They have been dating since the beginning of the year.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Nina Dobrev and her rumored boyfriend Glen Powell are said to be cooling off.

Sources told E! News that Dobrev, 28, and Powell, 29, haven't been seeing each other for a while. No one, however, can confirm if they have officially broken up.

Still another source intimated that Dobrev and Powell hardly have any tiffs. The reason things have cooled off between them might be due to their schedules.

Dobrev, whose most recent movie was "Flatliners," is up for filming a couple of projects. Powell, on the other hand, is working on a TV show and a feature film.

Fans and Dobrev's social media followers, however, speculated that something was wrong since the couple hasn't shared any photos from Halloween or Thanksgiving together. Some also noticed that Powell actually unfollowed Dobrev on Instagram in early November but later re-followed her account.

"The Vampire Diaries" star and the "Hidden Figures" actor sparked interest in July when their photos from Julianna Hough's wedding appeared online. They looked happy and comfortable with each other and even shared a kiss in the photo booth.

Dobrev and Powell met through common friends and began dating in January. The following weeks, he went to the premiere of Dobrev's movie "xXX: Return of Xander Cage" and they also went to the Golden Globes awards nights together.

According to People, the two were last actually seen together attending a red carpet event on Nov. 15. They arrived separately but were at each other's side during the party hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle.

Powell prefers to spend most of his time in his ranch in Texas if he's not filming any projects. Dobrev usually sticks around in Los Angeles in between projects.