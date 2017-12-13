Nina Dobrev Had a Mini 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion With Paul Wesley

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev worked for six seasons together on "The Vampire Diaries."

Elena Gilbert and Stefan were the original "Vampire Diaries" love team when the show first began, and now, fans could definitely bask in the nostalgia made by Nina Dobrev's recent reunion with Paul Wesley.

Nina Dobrev recently shared a photo on Instagram revealing her unexpected mini-reunion with former "Vampire Diaries" co-star Paul Wesley. The actors accidentally happened to come upon each other one Saturday night in New York City and took the chance to snap a couple of photos.

"NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW," Dobrev posted on Instagram.

Fans were definitely left heartbroken when "Vampire Diaries" aired its final episode. Elena (Dobrev) and Stefan (Wesley) were the original couple paired off in the early seasons of the show; however, their relationship had become strained when she began to develop feelings for Stefan's brother. In the end, the creators decided to give a happy ending for Dobrev's character and Stefan's brother, Damon (played by Ian Somerhalder), instead. Stefan met a heroic end when he died to save both Elena and Damon, along with all the people he loves. Interestingly, Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for three years.

For those who had been unsatisfied with the way the show had ended and how Elena ended up with Damon, this mini-reunion certainly makes a good alternate ending.

The series ran from 2009 until it's final season this 2017, but in the course of that period, Nina Dobrev had prematurely departed from the "Vampire Diaries" in 2015, claiming that she had not intended to stay with the show for a long time and that leaving had been part of her plan from the beginning. She says she had done this in order to challenge herself even further.

All the while, both Somerhalder and Wesley stayed with the show until it's conclusion, with Dobrev returning only in the final few episodes of the series.