Nobunaga no Shinobi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming third season of the Japanese historical comedy anime series, “Nobunaga no Shinobi,” also known as “Ninja Girl and Samurai Master,” based on the four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Naoki Shigeno.

The Japanese historical comedy anime series based on Naoki Shigeno's four-panel manga is returning for a third season under the official title, "Nobunaga no Shinobi: Anegawa Ishiyama-hen (Nobunaga's Ninja: The Anegawa/Ishiyama Arc)."

The series, which is also known as "Ninja Girl and Samurai Master," was first adapted into anime in 2016, with a second season airing shortly after the first one ended in 2017. The 2018 season will air in Spring and, as the title itself reveals, will be depicting the history-making Battle of Anegawa.

This particular battle was when Oda Nobunaga and Tokugawa Ieyasu 's forces battled with Azai and Asakura's armies. What role will the young female ninja, Chidori, be playing in this upcoming fight? Will she still be able to help the warlord Nobunaga achieve his goals when a large-scale battle such as the one that's about to happen breaks out?

The original gag manga made its debut on Hakusensha's manga magazine "Young Animal" in 2008 and has since been published in nine collective volumes. It has also led to a couple of spinoff manga series, including, "Nobunaga no Shinobi: Owari Tooitsu-ki" and "Gunshi Kuroda Kanbee Den" both of which are also created by Shigeno.

On the other hand, the upcoming third season of the anime adaptation will be handled by a returning staff that consists of director Akiaro Daichi, character designer Junko Yamanaka, art director Manami Koyama, director of photography Akemi Sasaki, color key artist Rie Katoh, editor Ikuyo Fujita, musical director Toshio Masuda and sound director Kazuya Tanaka.

The main cast members who will also be reprising their roles include Inori Minase as Chidori, Wataru Hatano as Nobunaga, Kappei Yamaguchi as Hideyoshi, Ayumu Murase as Sukezoo, Chiaki Takahashi as Kichoo, Suzuko Mimori as Oichi, and a host of other series favorites.

"Ninja Girl and Samurai Master" season 3 will premiere in April. Information on the official broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.