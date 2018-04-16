Nintendo 64 Mini-Games: 5 Titles That Should Return With the Iconic Console

Wikimedia Commons/Evan Amos The original Nintendo 64 controller

After releasing the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini, Nintendo is expected to walk further down the memory lane with the release of a Nintendo 64 Mini.

At the moment, the return of one of the most popular video game consoles by Nintendo is assumed, and fans are more concerned about which titles they want to see in the platform when it comes back.

In that spirit, there are five games that immediately come to mind as must-haves for the Nintendo 64 Mini.

1. "Bomberman 64"

Nintendo A screenshot from "Bomberman 64" on the Wii U

Nintendo would not want to miss on bringing one of the most commercially successful franchises of all time to the N64 Mini. The maze-based video franchise has been around for 35 years, and the hope is that it will be here longer.

The latest iteration in the series "Super Bomberman R" was released last year on the Nintendo Switch, making it the first "Bomberman" game since 2010.

The said game will be ported to the consoles and PC later this year, so it looks like Nintendo has plans to expand this franchise, but those who want to relive the classic experience believe the N64 Mini should have "Bomberman 64" as the launch title.

2. "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time"

Nintendo A screenshot from "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time"

Like the game above, Nintendo probably wouldn't need convincing to include this title. Its legacy speaks for itself, and the chance to experience again one of the best "Legend of Zelda" titles on the N64 Mini is something fans believe the video game giant knows better not to provide should they release the console.

Nintendo might also want to throw in "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask," which is also a no-brainer especially after its recent 3DS release.

3. "Mario Kart 64"

Nintendo A screenshot from "Mario Kart 64"

A game that needs no introduction, the iconic racing game releasing to the N64 Mini should not even be a discussion. It is one of those things fans know just has to happen. It would be a greater shock if it wasn't included.

4. "GoldenEye 007"

Nintendo A screenshot from "GoldenEye 007" on the Wii

If Nintendo wants to go all out and blow people's minds, this will be the best game to put on the N64 Mini. The company will have a lot of hoops to jump for this one, but Collider believes it will all be worth it.

Released originally on the N64, the game is based on the "James Bond" film "GoldenEye." To bring it to the mini version of the console, Nintendo will have to talk it out with Rare, who developed the game and is now owned by Microsoft, and of course, acquire the license for every "007" character featured in it.

For those who do not know, the 1997 game boasts a single-player campaign where players take the role of Pierce Brosnan's James Bond as he attempts to stop a criminal syndicate from using a satellite weapon against London that could potentially result in a global financial meltdown.

5. "Killer Instinct Gold"

Microsoft An image from the 2013 "Killer Instinct" reboot

Based on the arcade game "Killer Instinct 2," this fighting game was also developed by Rare and was released in 1996.

The franchise has come a long way since it crossed the console territory more than two decades ago. Microsoft released a reboot of the game in 2013 that received generally positive reviews.

The fact that the series is now owned by the Xbox giant makes it difficult for this gem, which was Nintendo and Rare's response to "Mortal Kombat" then, makes the chances of it ever releasing to the N64 Mini almost impossible.