Nintendo Announced First DLC for 'Super Mario Odyssey'

Facebook/NintendoMario Promotional picture for "Super Mario Odyssey."

Recent reports have revealed that after a successful release, "Super Mario Odyssey" will be releasing its first downloadable content (DLC) in a few weeks. It adds a free update that will finally have Mario's brother, Luigi, in the unique and well-loved universe.

According to reports, the gaming giant announced the first DLC for "Super Mario Odyssey" during their most recent Nintendo Direct. Despite the hype for the DLC titled "Luigi's Balloon World," Nintendo emphasized that Luigi will, unfortunately, be unplayable for the meantime. Instead, he will be the host of the new world, which adds a long list of functions and features, including a new leaderboard. Two new modes standout from the list: the Hide It mode and the Find It mode.

In the former, fans will be given 30 seconds to hide a balloon in the most inconspicuous place they can find. In the latter, the players will be given the same amount of time to find the balloons that other players hid. The more they find, the higher they can climb up the new Balloon World leaderboards.

"The key to setting high scores is knowing every nook and cranny of a kingdom's terrain," Nintendo said in the presentation, as reported by Polygon. "It's like a new form of objective-based speedrunning!"

Aside from the new DLC, Nintendo emphasized that it will not be available until and unless the players have completed the main story of "Super Mario Odyssey." But once it becomes available, the update will give them more costume options and new filters for the photo mode in "Super Mario Odyssey." There is no specific release date yet for "Luigi's Balloon World" DLC, but fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, it is slotted for sometime in February for Nintendo Switch users.