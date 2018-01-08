Nintendo Announces Green and Pink Joy-Con Controllers for North America

Twitter/NintendoAmerica Promotional picture for the Joy-Con Controllers.

Recent reports have revealed that after a long wait, fans of the Nintendo Switch in North America will finally be able to acquire a new hue for their Joy-Con controllers. Previously offered only in a "Splatoon 2" Nintendo Switch bundle, the green and pink Joy-Con gamepad will be available in retail stores in the near future.

According to reports, the gaming giant took to social media to announce the new development on the aesthetics and modifications for the Nintendo Switch. Considering the "Splatoon 2" Nintendo Switch bundle was exclusively offered at Walmart in September last year, fans of the green and pink Joy-Con controllers had to wait a while to get their hands on one without having to buy a new Switch. While some fans were delighted with the new options, some were disgruntled, especially those who took the liberty to import one from Japan and Europe where it was already being offered.

Further reports noted that Nintendo neglected to announce any pricing details. Considering that many fans had to pay more than $90 to acquire the neon green and pink Joy-Con gamepads, the local price is of importance for those who held off in purchasing in from Japan and Europe. A pair usually has a price tag of $79.99, while individual controllers cost about $49.99. Nintendo has yet to provide any concrete details on the pricing and only offered vague details on the release date by saying that it will come to stores "this month."

There are currently a wide variety of hues to choose from when it comes to the Joy-Con controllers of the Nintendo Switch. Fans can check out the available ones in retail stores. In the meantime, more information is expected to be released regarding the neon green and pink Joy-Con controllers. Furthermore, pricing information might be announced in the coming weeks.