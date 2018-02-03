Nintendo Confirms Making of Mario Movie With 'Despicable Me' Studio Illumination

REUTERS/Felix Ordonez Illumination and Nintendo are going to release a Mario-themed movie to be co-produced by "Super Mario" creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO and "Despicable Me" creator Chris Meledandri.

Nintendo has recently confirmed that it is working on an upcoming Mario-themed movie together with Illumination, the studio behind other successful animated series such as "Despicable Me" and "Minions."

The news was confirmed through a social media post on Nintendo of America's official Twitter page. Before that, the Wall Street Journal had already reported about the upcoming movie last November 2017.

Nintendo and Illumination are partnering on a movie starring Mario, co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri! pic.twitter.com/wVRPLIzcGJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Nintendo also revealed that well-known video game creator and developer Shigeru Miyamoto will co-produce the movie. Miyamoto is generally known as the father of "Super Mario" as he is attributed as the creator of the franchise along with other successful video game series such as "The Legend of Zelda," "Star Fox," "Donkey Kong" and more.

Joining Miyamoto in the producers lineup is no less than Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri, who is also very much involved in the success of "Despicable Me."

As of the moment, details about the movie's plot are very limited. For now, fans can only wish to see a bit of a crossover between Mario and the Minions. However, this possibility should be taken with a pinch of salt.

On the other hand, Nintendo was seen to be open to mixing the world of Mario with other franchises outside of their fence, especially when the crossover game "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" was launched last August 2017 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

The Rabbids are the main characters in the video game franchise "Raving Rabbids" that was conceived and developed by Ubisoft in 2006.

It is the best time for Nintendo to expand the world of Mario to other forms of media considering that the most recent Mario-titled video games did really well in the market along with the blockbuster sales the company saw with the Nintendo Switch.

Just recently, Nintendo confirmed it had already shipped more than 9 million copies of "Super Mario Odyssey" and over 7 million for "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," considering these titles were only released in October and April, respectively, last year. Both games are exclusive on the Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, there is also no news yet when the actual production of the Mario movie will begin and when it will hit the theaters.