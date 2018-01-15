Nintendo Confirms Release Date of 'Payday 2' for the Switch

Payday Official Website Promotional picture for "Payday 2."

Recent reports have revealed that gaming giant Nintendo has confirmed and announced the release date of the highly anticipated "Payday 2" on the Nintendo Switch. Along with the announcement of the release date, Nintendo also confirmed that it will be launched with a new character named Joy.

According to reports, "Payday 2" has had fans waiting for a while now. Considering that it finally has a release date, it is expected to be one of the top-selling games for the Nintendo Switch. "Payday 2" is expected to offer several features and Nintendo highlighted some of them in their Nintendo Direct. First, it seems that there will be dynamic scenarios in that players will not have to play through the same heist more than once. Furthermore, they will have the ability to choose their skills, which can vary from Mastermind, Enforcer, Ghost, Technician, and Fugitive. Fans will also get to enjoy a new mask system along with a massive arsenal and modifications. Finally, players will also be given the option of how they would like to conduct a heist.

Further reports also revealed that "Payday 2" will be launching with a new character named Joy, who is described as someone who adept with the computer and specializes in heists. Nintendo Switch fans are specifically given the treat as the gaming giant revealed that Joy was a timed-exclusive for the owners of the console. Although Joy will eventually be added to the character roster of "Payday 2" in other platforms, Nintendo Switch owners are about to get firsthand experience on what she can offer.

Nintendo further revealed that there will be an online multiplayer system for the Nintendo Switch version of "Payday 2." Fans are expecting more information as the release date nears. "Payday 2" on Nintendo Switch is due out on Feb. 27 for $49.99.