Nintendo Erases All Traces of Satoru Iwata Tribute After Firmware Update

REUTERS/Toru Hanai Pictured is Nintendo's late global president Satoru Iwata at their earnings briefings in Tokyo on Jan. 27, 2012.

Recent reports have revealed that the recent update for the Nintendo Switch has completely overwritten the code for "Flog," an NES golf game that was found hidden in the files of the console a few months ago. Furthermore, fans believe that the game was meant to honour Nintendo's late president, Satoru Iwata.

According to reports, the removal of "Flog" became official as soon as the firmware 4.0.0 update is installed on the Nintendo Switch. Hackers claim that the official code to launch the game has been removed and that any attempts in manually launching the NES golf game resulted in a loader error. As such, the code for "Flog" has been "overwritten with garbage."

The hidden game was discovered by fans a few months ago. They found that if the Joy-Con controllers were held at a specific angle that mirrored Iwata's signature pose in his Nintendo Directs, "Flog" could be triggered. Players need only do that specific condition while in the main menu of the Nintendo Switch. The only drawback of the secret game was that fans could only play it on July 11, which was the date that Iwata passed away in 2015. As such, fans would have to manually configure their console's time and date to access "Flog."

Since the discovery of the game, Nintendo has refused to comment on why it was there and if they meant for the fans to discover their tribute to Iwata. Upon removal, several publications have also reached out to the gaming giant for the statement, but Nintendo has yet to explain if they plan on officially releasing "Flog" in the near future. Despite the mystery of the matter, fans were able to enjoy a masterpiece that was created by Iwata himself during his early days in his career. More information is expected to be released in the coming months.