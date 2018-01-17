Nintendo Has No Plans To Explore VR And 4K Support

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Nintendo has been known to do its own thing when it came to consoles and that is exactly what they plan to do now as well as in the near future. The company revealed that there are currently no plans to explore virtual reality or 4K support citing the relatively small market as the main reason behind its reluctance to invest.

In a recent interview, Managing Director of Nintendo France Philippe Lavoue doubles down on the company's previous comments regarding VR offering further elaboration on the company's lack of interest in the technology.

According to Lavoue, he doubts that VR can "appeal to the mainstream" saying that customers would rather have an "all-inclusive package" rather than pay expand their hardware with headsets and other augments. He also questioned the business sense of investing in 4K technology when only a small minority of gamers use them.

Lavoue proceeds to point out that compared to Microsoft or Sony, Nintendo is a small company can't directly compete in the same way. He adds that in comparison to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch offers gamers something different with its various uses "adapted to player's pace of life."

Refusing to slug it out with the big boys seems to be working very well for Nintendo was sales of the Switch continue to skyrocket. With sales projections for 2018 being doubled, it seems that the philosophy of cutting back on 4K bells and VR whistles might just be paying off.

While Microsoft and Sony continue to battle it out, Nintendo continues to quietly build upon its hybrid console recently announcing that a Netflix app for the Switch is still a possibility. This continued pursuit of their own path, in addition to their line of compelling first-party titles, continues to make Nintendo a contender in the increasingly competitive video game industry which has seen more than a few big names drop in the past.