Nintendo Isn't Sharing Who's Making Its Labo Toy-Cons

Youtube/Nintendo Nintendo Labo, a do-it-yourself kit for the Nintendo Switch, is launching on Apr. 20, 2018.

Despite the attention the new Labo is getting from fans, Nintendo remains very tight-lipped about its creator. While the company has had a reputation for being secretive, their reluctance to reveal the creative mind build-it-yourself kits has been very unusual.

Kotaku reported that despite asking Nintendo for the identity of Labo's creator, twice, they were told it was not something they are ready to talk about right now. While their statement sounds like it came from a dysfunctional couple, it sounds like the company has something big planned for the Labo, or at least the creative team, or teams, behind.

Still, the company's refusal to give answers couldn't stop fans from speculating. It has been suggested that the big robot game is a revival of a pet project of Nintendo's best-known game designer, the renowned Mario and Zelda maker Shigeru Miyamoto. Nintendo has yet to confirm this although it does seem very plausible.

However, until Nintendo gives an official statement regarding the matter all information should be taken with a grain of salt. While the question will likely nag fans for a while, at least it doesn't stop them from enjoying the Labo which is set to be released on April.

So far, Nintendo has revealed two of the build-it-yourself kits that are destined for store shelves. Labo Variety Kit and Robot Kit consist of cardboard panels that can be assembled into various constructs which the company has dubbed "Toy-Cons."

Each kit also comes with unique software that allows it to interact with the Nintendo Switch. The game experience can be described as real-life mini-games that include challenges, goals and possibly even a sense of progression.

For those looking for hours of playtime, the Labo Variety Kit is a must-have, priced at $70, the kit contains a number of buildable toys. However, those looking for a more interactive way to enjoy the Labo can opt for the Robot Kit which is priced at $80 and contains a large robot "suit" with an accompanying game.