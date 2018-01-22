Nintendo Labo Could Push The Switch To New Heights

Youtube/Nintendo Nintendo unveils the new Nintendo Labo build-it-yourself kits.

The Nintendo Switch is already a bestseller for Nintendo having sold 10 million units in 2017 alone. However, the recent announcement of the Nintendo Labo could push the hybrid console's sales to levels not seen since the days of the legendary Wii.

At first glance, the Labo seemed underwhelming. Being made of cardboard, there will definitely be those who look at the material with disdain if the myriad of cardboard-related memes and jokes that have flooded the internet since the build-it-yourself kit, dubbed Toy-Con, was announced.

However, a closer look reveals that the Labo is everything Nintendo needs to make the Switch to new heights. There's no question that the hybrid console has already won core gamers, but with this new out-of-the-box idea, pun intended, it could give it the mass-market appeal that made the Wii a household staple.

Thanks to the interactive nature of the Labo, setting it up is a fun experience in of itself. This is good news particularly for gamer parents who want to spend time with their kids doing what they love. As for the kids themselves, the starting lineup of kits with their accompanying software allows them to experience a new definition of playtime.

That being said, there is still a chance that the Labo will flop and will definitely look impractical if it does. However, this is highly unlikely thanks to the fact that Labo is as smart as it is creative, offering something that the market was not even close to expecting from the company.

It certainly carries the gamer-first appeal of the Nintendo Switch, building upon its strengths to open up to an entirely new market. The Labo embodies Nintendo's unique take on the video game market. It's impossible to see Sony and Microsoft doing something like this and that is where the company has had a majority its success.

The Nintendo Labo is set to hit store shelves in April 2018.