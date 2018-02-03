Nintendo Labo Review: On its Durability and Fun Factor

Youtube/Nintendo Nintendo unveils the new Nintendo Labo build-it-yourself kits.

Considering that the trailer for the Nintendo Labo received a lot of love when it was released, fans are interested to know if the next new thing for the Nintendo Switch is worth it. Furthermore, some would also like to know what the Nintendo Labo is capable of. Here is everything that the critics are saying about their hands-on experience of the Nintendo Labo.

According to a review by Digital Trends, there is a lot to love about the Nintendo Labo. Aside from increasing the capabilities of the Switch's Joy-Con controllers, it is also significantly intuitive. Furthermore, building the Toy-Cons are as fun as they looked in the trailer for the Nintendo Labo. In more way s than one, Nintendo seems to have achieved greater heights for their best-selling console by opening it up to more possibilities and encouraging its users to be creative. Despite this, the Nintendo Labo is not perfect, especially since it primarily uses cardboard material. This means that it can erode over time. Furthermore, the review states that the appeal for it may not be meant for the long-term.

Meanwhile, a review from Engadget reveals that this is exactly the kind of thing that will make kids and adults happy in ways they did not expect. The publication agreed with the durability issue that was cited in the first review. Considering that the Nintendo Labo will be costing them $70, some parents might not be all that happy to see the material last no longer than a few months. Regardless, the Nintendo Labo offers a different kind of excitement that truly teaches kids how to make the games they want to play.

