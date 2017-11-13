Nintendo Looking to Further Increase Switch Production

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A display featuring the Nintendo Switch console.

With the holiday season at hand, Nintendo is expected to ramp up its production of their flagship console, as they had earlier announced. The company, however, is looking further ahead to 2018 and is reportedly shifting its production gears into overdrive.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, sources close to the matter said that Nintendo is planning to produce around 25 to 30 million Switch units in its next fiscal year. The period begins April of next year and ends in March of 2019. Furthermore, the sources said that the company has already informed its business partners regarding their plans to ramp up production.

The console's performance during the holiday season, however, will play a big factor if Nintendo will further increase their projected target. Meanwhile, Gamespot noted that the gaming giant is expected to sell 14 million units until March of next year, which is the end of its current fiscal year.

Moreover, if the console makes it big in the sales department over the next few months, it will likely eclipse the lifetime output posted by the Wii U, which sold 13.56 million units, the report added. In addition, it will also bring itself closer the lifetime output of 21.74 million units recorded by GameCube.

The all-time best-selling console produced by Nintendo is the Wii, which stands at 101.63 million units sold.

Last month, Nintendo announced in a press release that the Switch console dominated its rivals, yet again, for the month of September. The details, which come from market research firm NPD Group, said that the console bested rivals PlayStation and Xbox One in terms of sales. "Nintendo Switch has already surpassed 2 million units sold in the U.S. alone, and has yet to go through its first holiday shopping season," read the press release.

Furthermore, the NPD report showed that Nintendo accounted for two-thirds of the total industry sales. The sales come from the combined output of the Switch, the Nintendo 3DS family, and the Super Nintendo Entertainment (SNES) Classic Edition.