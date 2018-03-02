Nintendo Removes Game Review Feature On Switch

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Last week, Nintendo added a new feature to the Switch that allowed players to review games directly on their official Nintendo pages. However, players were surprised to discover that the feature is now gone and has been replaced with a blurb explaining what happened.

"Customer reviews have been taken offline as we evaluate this feature and its functionality," Nintendo's explanation read. "We currently have no estimated date on when an update will be provided. We appreciate the positive response and thank the reviewers who provided such thoughtful commentary on the games."

Many players defended the decision to remove the feature if the trade-off is a better system in the future. Some took to sites such as Reddit to discuss the move and explain the situation to their fellow players.

"Evaluating the feature does not mean that they're discontinuing it," one person noted on Reddit. "It could mean anything ranging from that to it not working as intended and them taking it offline so they can fix it without causing confusion and/or corrupt data."

The possibility of a return led many players to call for an improved review system. In the first iteration, players could only choose from limited, general tags. The reviews were also limited to categories such as "intuitive controls," "graphics" and "immersive" when writing reviews.

In a statement to Polygon, Nintendo called the recently removed system as a "trial." It is possible that the feature will be revamped and rereleased, however, the company did not confirm if and when the feature will make its way back to the hybrid console.

While a review system might be necessary, Nintendo's priority right now is the future of Nintendo Switch online, a paid online subscription that serves as the company's answer to Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus.

Nintendo is set to release the feature in September but so far hasn't disclosed much information. What Switch owners do know is that it will cost $3.99 USD for one month, $7.99 for three months, and $19.99 for one year.