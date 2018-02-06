Nintendo Reveals Six-Title Plan For The Switch

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Everyone will get a piece of the action with Nintendo's upcoming games line-up for the Nintendo Switch. From "hardcore" gamers to curious casuals, the company's slate of upcoming releases in the coming months hopes to cover every video game market that matters.

Nintendo has announced five games set to be released over the next four months with another title dangled with an unspecified 2018 release date. Alongside the new the self-assembly Nintendo Labo kits, the company hopes to reassert itself as the first choice when it comes to living room entertainment.

First off is the critically acclaimed successor to a cult hit action game, "Bayonetta 2," which is set to arrive on the hybrid console this February 6. It will then be followed by the adorable action adventure "Kirby Star Allies" whose release window has been narrowed from spring 2018 to March 16, 2018.

April 20 will see the Nintendo Labo arrive on store shelves. This will be followed by the re-release of "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" for the Switch this May 4 while the release date for "Mario Tennis Aces" is expected to be between the beginning of March and the end of May.

Finally, the "Yoshi" franchise will once again receive another entry. Announced at last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, the yet untitled "Yoshi" has yet to receive a release date. However, Mario and Luigi's dinosaur friend is expected to venture out with an origami aesthetic at some point during 2018.

Brief mention was made of 28 titles from other publishers to be released "in the future." All these titles, both first and third-party, are part of Nintendo's plan to push the Switch to new heights going into its second year in the market.

"We believe that the availability of software titles will continue to accelerate as a result of the widespread acceptance of Nintendo Switch by other software publishers," Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said during his Feb. 1 financial report.