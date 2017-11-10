Nintendo Says Goodbye To Miiverse With Collage Of Users' Post

Nintendo Nintendo offered one final farewell to Miiverse with a touching thank-you note made from fan letters.

Nintendo finally bade farewell to Miiverse in the most touching way possible. Using thousands of users' farewell drawings combined into a mosaic, Nintendo made a nice thank-you note for five years of memories on the Wii U and 3Ds' social network.

The mosaic, which can be seen on Nintendo's website, was created with handwritten posts from users that include submissions from the "Everybody's Message Community."

Nintendo launched the "Everybody's Message Community" last month as one final community of the social network allowing users to share their fondest memories of the service before it was closed for good. Miiverse was shut down on Tuesday, Nov. 7 10:00 pm PST, just a couple days short of its five year anniversary.

The service debuted on the Wii U back in 2012 and was then expanded to the 3DS family of systems the following year. The service's closure affects a number of Nintendo's titles including "Mario Kart 8," "Super Smash Bros.," "Xenoblade Chronicles X," and "Pushmo World."

Users were given the ability to request their Miiverse downloadable post history as yet another way to commemorate the service. In a few days, Nintendo will be sending an email notification with a URL to download users' post history if they requested it.

Back in September, an independently developed app also began crawling Miiverse in order to archive all of the posts. The app was created by Drastic Actions, a web, and app developer, who stated that the project was intended for figuring out the best ways to parse the Miiverse site.

"The goal of this project is to crawl each area of the Nintendo Miiverse Website, including discussion boards, drawings, and Other Areas," Drastic Actions wrote on the program's GitHub page. From there on out, he wants to parse all of that data and redistributes it so that people can view it online, forever.