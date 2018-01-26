Nintendo Shuts Down 'Miitomo'

Nintendo official website A promotional image of Nintendo’s first mobile app, Miitomo

Recent reports have revealed that Nintendo's first attempt at a smartphone app called the "Miitomo" has just been shut down. Further reports also reveal what the fans should expect after the imminent and heartbreaking shut down.

"We would like to thank you all for enjoying Miitomo! Miitomo will end its service at 12:00 AM (PDT) on 5/9/2018, and we want to thank you for your support since the Miitomo app's launch," said Nintendo in a statement. "The sale of Miitomo coins ended on 1/24/2018.

Until the end of the Miitomo service on 5/9, we're offering daily login bonuses of Miitomo coins and game tickets so that users can continue to play Miitomo Drop and use other features such as the Miitomo shop."

Aside from the imminent shut down of "Miitomo," fans will experience a number of things. For one, they will not be able to see their answers or messages in the app. They will also not be able to use the items they have from the shop, including wallpapers and clothing. For those who would be interested in continuing with the game, the fans can transfer their Mii character to Wii U, although the personality and other information will not be carried over.

Further reports reveal that unfortunately for those who were hoping for a "Miitomo" debut on the Nintendo Switch, the game will not be doing so. It seems that Nintendo's current focus is on games like "Animal Crossing" and Fire Emblem" for their flagship console. Regardless, this is the end of the line for "Miitomo" but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. For now, fans are reminded to save any information they would like to keep from the days of "Miitomo." The game was popular for the avatars, which were given an entertaining way to communicate with friends.