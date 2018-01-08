Nintendo Switch Achieves New Milestone in U.S. History

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that the Nintendo flagship console, the Switch, has achieved another milestone in history. It has become known as the fastest selling home video game system of all time on U.S. soil.

According to reports, the Nintendo Switch has been able to sell more than 4.8 million units since it was launched in March last year. The previous record holder was the Nintendo Wii U system, which sold four million units in the same time span of 10 months. As such, the Nintendo Switch has achieved a historical milestone, and it is expected to continue doing so, especially considering the long list of titles that will be released this year to the previously exclusive home video game system.

Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go," said Reggie Fils-Aime, president and COO for Nintendo of America, in the press release for the news, as reported by Shack News. "Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond."

The library of the games tell a strong story of the Nintendo Switch, with more than 60 percent of the owners purchasing "Super Mario Odyssey" and over 55 percent have acquired "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." This year, the gaming giant plans to add a plethora of titles including but is not limited to the following: "Bayonetta," "Bayonetta 2," and "Kirby Star Allies." Major publishers and hundreds of developers are also working on bringing more titles that were previously only accessible to other gaming consoles, such as Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One. In the meantime, more information on which games will be added to the library this year is expected to be released in the coming months.