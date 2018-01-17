Nintendo Switch Emulator For PC Now In The Works

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

After the being launched in March of 2017, it was only a matter of time before someone came up with a PC emulator for the Nintendo Switch. Now, ten months after its release, the people behind the Citra 3DS emulator have announced that they will be working on an emulator for the hybrid console.

The project, dubbed Yuzu, was announced via Twitter earlier this week with the developers promising that it will do all of the things that gamers "didn't need it to do." While the post definitely does the job of riling up Nintendo fans, it failed to mention when the emulator will be available.

Announcing yuzu, the first Nintendo Switch emulator that does all of the things you didn't need it to do! Stay tuned for more from the yuzu team! — yuzu (@yuzuemu) January 14, 2018

Still, it does give Nintendo fans something to look forward to thanks to the Switch's plethora of compelling first-party titles including the award-winning "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" which has sold five million copies. While the game is already playable on the PC via the Wii U emulator, playing on its intended platform will likely be a more fulfilling experience.

Late last month, homebrew and hacking site Wololo covered a presentation from hacking conference 34C3 where a group of hackers discussed a kernel exploit that could lead to a homebrew launcher being made available for the Switch. This exploit was made possible in part by the fact that Nintendo utilizes an "off the shelf" Nvidia Tegra X1 GPU.

While emulation does have negative effects on Nintendo's sales, the company has also had famously ignored many countries in the leaving them with few ways to enjoy their first-party titles. Developers hope to bridge this gap in the market by allowing gamers to play their console exclusives on the PC via these emulators.

If successful, Yuzu will make Switch games more accessible to everyone albeit, not quite legally. With the announcement already made, be sure to be on the lookout for a Switch emulator in the coming months.