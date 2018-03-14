Nintendo Switch Firmware Update Brings Parental Control To Console

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch just received its most recent firmware update which can now be downloaded. Update 5.0 brings a number of new features, chief among them being parental controls allowing parents to block harmful games from their kids' console.

According to Nintendo, the controls are a tie-in with a separate app that allows parents to add specific titles to a whitelist. Once added, these titles will then be excluded from the console's Parental Controls Restricted Software setting allowing players to access them.

In addition to parental control, a new social feature that allows players to add Twitter and Facebook friends that are also Switch owners via Friend Suggestions. This will make it easier to find friends who can't be accessed via Friend Codes although they still have to accept the invitation.

The suggestions will be made using the Facebook and Twitter accounts used by the player. Players must be at least 13 years old to access the Friend Suggestion feature which can be found in the HOME Menu in the User Page option.

Users who wanted more personalization to their profiles will also find the 24 new "Arms" and "Kirby" player icons appealing. These icons can be used with their friend profile to indicate that they are a fan of these games.

Switch owners will also now get notifications if their pre-purchased software is ready to play. Also, software purchases made via a PC or smart device will begin downloading much sooner even if the Switch is currently in sleep mode.

Other small tweaks include Nintendo Switch Pro Controller grip colors showing in the Controllers menu, and Filter News that will now only show unread news or news from specific channels.

Also, the recent firmware update addressed the issue that came with the Nintendo Switch anniversary where play-time records are displayed incorrectly. The correct Play Activity can now be seen in the Profile section of the User Page.