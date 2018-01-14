REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon More video game ports will arrive to Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Nintendo opened 2018 with an announcement it made during its first Nintendo Direct presentation for the year that more game ports would be coming to the Switch console.

As expected, expanding the list of Nintendo Switch games was one of the highlights of the event. With a continuously growing number of gamers buying the hybrid portable console, it is also not a surprise that more video game companies want to bring their titles to the gaming platform.

"Dark Souls Remastered"

The news about the role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco was one of the popular announcements at the first Nintendo Direct this year. The base game will soon be available for the Switch along with its downloadable content "Artorias of the Abyss."

The original version of "Dark Souls" was first released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 and arrived on PC the following year. The remastered port also marks the game's debut on any Nintendo gaming platform.

The remastered port will arrive for the Switch on May 25 worldwide.

"Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze"

Nintendo's own side-scrolling platformer will also be added to the list of Nintendo Switch games available this year. It was first released for the Wii U in 2014, and the player's main objective in the game is to guide the titular protagonist and his friends in defeating the enemies called Snowmads.

Switch players will also get a "a new beginner-friendly mode" where they will play as Funky Kong, who has quite a number of movesets through his trusty surfboard that include double jumps, hovering, infinite rolls, and endless underwater corkscrews.

Its Nintendo Switch port arrives on May 4.

"Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition"

"Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" is a Zelda-themed game that will arrive for the Switch in spring. Players will get every content from the original Wii U and 3DS versions such as the 29 playable characters.

Switch players will also get bonus new contents that include new costumes for main characters Link and Zelda as seen on the 2017 hit "Breath of the Wild."

"Payday 2"

"Payday 2" is a first-person shooter game that will soon be making its Nintendo Switch debut. The port will also feature local and online co-operative gaming with "full touch-screen support" for navigating the game's menu screen.

The game will also come with HD Rumble support and will introduce an all-new playable character named Joy, who is a "Japanese computer whiz" who can trick her opponents by changing her appearance with the help of an LED light mask.

"Payday 2" is available for the Switch on Feb. 27.

"The World Ends with You: Final Remix"

It was also announced that Square Enix's RPG will be launched for the Switch this year. The game port will be enhanced "with HD visuals," and its story has been expanded with the addition of a new epilogue. Meanwhile, the game's release date has yet to be announced but it is expected to arrive within 2018 as well.

A Nintendo Switch console costs $299.99.