It's looking to be a hectic year for Nintendo Switch owners. The hybrid console will be home to an astounding number of titles this 2018, including its own roster of exclusives including "Bayonetta 2," "Donkey Kong Country," and a whole lot more.

To say that Nintendo has hit a home run with the Switch is an understatement. Their earlier attempts at a new generation of consoles, like the Wii U and 3DS, has been met with moderate success, but nothing like what they have with the Switch which is now considered the fastest selling console in U.S. history.

Nintendo Nintendo has recently announced a list of forthcoming titles news in their weekly news update.

Game studios have since flocked to the hybrid console, with something like a Switch port gold rush of sorts going on with everything from "Doom" to "Dragon Quest Builders" being brought to the platform.

The headliners are still the console exclusives, though, including a "Bayonetta 2" port that will be coming out to Nintendo Switch and nowhere else on Feb. 16. The original "Bayonetta" is being ported over as well, and will come out on the same day.

The venerable "Donkey Kong" franchise is stepping up to the new platform, in the meantime. While the Wii U installment of the series has met with some success, the upcoming "Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze" is now one of the most anticipated Switch exclusives this year when it comes out on May 4.

Nintendo has also made waves with their Nintendo Labo, which is coming out on Apr. 20. The announcement has been met with mixed, and at times passionate, reactions as Nintendo actually went ahead and announced a line of Toy-Cons for the Switch made out of cardboard and string.

The Nintendo Labo series' first two kits, the Variety Kit and the Robo Kit, are set to be released in April and are now available for pre-order.