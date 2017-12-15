Nintendo Switch Games: Newly Released and Upcoming Titles This Month

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Promo image for Nintendo Switch

Before the year ends, there are still a good amount of games that were recently released and have yet to launch in the sought-after hybrid portable console, the Nintendo Switch.

This week alone, there were at least 20 games added to Nintendo's eShop that are compatible with the Switch console.

One of the most awaited titles is Dodge Roll's "Enter the Gungeon." It was first released in 2016 for the PC, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and gained popularity for its gameplay mechanics that combined elements of bullet hell and roguelike video game genres.

"Enter the Gungeon" launched for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 14.

Another anticipated title was "Yooka-Laylee" from Playtonic Games. It was released last April for other gaming systems and was added to the Nintendo Switch on Thursday.

"Yooka-Laylee's" gameplay holds several elements found in "Banjo-Kazooie" titles. The main task in the game is to guide two characters, while playing in a third-person perspective, and go on an exploration where enemies and puzzles await.

Another much-awaited title on the Switch console is the role-playing video game "Romancing SaGa 2," which was first introduced in 1993 exclusively on the Super Famicom system in Japan. The game was reintroduced on Friday for the Switch as well as PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

"Romancing SaGa 2" lets players choose between acting as the Emperor or Empress of the Avalon. The game involves attending to royal duties such as managing fund reserves and solving issues that arise in his or her empire.

On the other hand, Angry Mob Games' "Brawlout" is also set to arrive on the Nintendo eShop next week. It will add to an array of fighting games on Nintendo Switch, but "Brawlout" offers a very unique presentation of the genre. The game features two to four players in a single match where the goal is not to knock out the opponent but to push them off the stage.

"Brawlout" was first released on PC last April and will be released on the Switch on Tuesday, Dec. 19.