Nintendo Switch Games News: Some of the Best Titles Are Arriving in 2018

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

With a new year comes a new list of games which are set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch system.

The Switch was undoubtedly one of the biggest winners among gaming hardware products the past year after selling millions of units around the world. This was despite Nintendo's constant dilemma of keeping a balance between the delivered number of units versus the demand.

With the growing number of gamers who own a Nintendo Switch, it is not surprising that more and more game developers want to introduce their products to the hybrid portable console.

Some of the most popular games to be added to the Switch this year include the first and second main title release of the "Bayonetta" franchise -- PlatinumGames' well-known action-adventure hack and slash videos games that were originally released in 2009 and 2014, respectively. These titles will be released for the Switch worldwide on Feb. 16.

Bethesda Softworks also announced in 2017 that several of its successful franchises will be released on the Switch, and these include the first-person shooter "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" that will launch this year on a still unknown date.

Several role-playing games from Square Enix have already been announced for release in 2018, including "Dragon Quest XI" and "Dragon Quest Builders." The popular strategy game titled "The Escapists" had its sequel in 2017. However, Nintendo Switch players will only get their version of the game this year on Jan. 11.

Meanwhile, an array of "Mega Man" titles will be released on the Nintendo Switch throughout 2018. Within the last quarter of the year, the anniversary game titled "Mega Man 11" is expected to launch. In an earlier timetable, Capcom is expected to introduce other games from the franchise for Nintendo Switch players to enjoy, including "Mega Man Legacy Collection," "Mega Man X Collection," and "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2."

Sometime in May, Capcom's "Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection" game is expected to be released on Nintendo Switch consoles around the world. As for Nintendo, the video game company is also expected to introduce their very own "Kirby Star Allies" exclusive on the portable console before 2018 ends.

THQ Nordic's "Titan Quest" as well as the video game adaptation of the famous manga series "Attack on Titan" are both expected to arrive to the Switch console this year.