Nintendo Switch Games Rumors: 'Diablo 3' and 'Fortnite' Are Getting Portable Console Ports?

Reuters/Toru Hanai A Nintendo Switch game console displayed at a store in Tokyo, Japan.

It has been rumored recently that Nintendo Switch ports for "Diablo 3" and "Fortnite" are underway.

Video game reporter Marcus Sellars recently posted a social media update telling his followers about the Nintendo Switch versions of the said games.

Sellars added that "Diablo 3" was slated to be released sometime in early 2019 and shared that Blizzard was "wanting to implement Local play with multiple switches." Shortly after, he posted another Tweet that said: "Fortnite = Nintendo Switch."

When one of his followers asked whether this was just part of Sellars' "thoughts" or if the journalist had actually heard or seen some proof, he said he had "heard stuff" from a "very" reliable source. In the same reply thread, Sellars added that the Nintendo Switch "Fortnite" port was expected to be released either in August or September but it was not specified if it would happen this year or later.

Meanwhile, in another reply to his tweet, Sellars declined to call the speculation about "Fortnite" a "confirmed" report especially since Epic Games had not yet officially recognized the project. However, he was positive that "it's happening."

It can also be recalled that Epic Games' worldwide creative director, Donald Mustard, told a Twitter fan in late January that he was interested in working on a "Fortnite" Nintendo Switch port. "Hopefully we do that at some point," he added.

It can be noted that reports of a "Diablo 3" and "Fortnite" release on Nintendo Switch are nothing new. And while all these bits of information are exciting for fans and gamers, until Blizzard and Epic Games confirm them, it is still best to take these reports with a grain of salt.

"Fortnite" is a battle royale-themed video game that has gained massive popularity on PC. Meanwhile, "Diablo 3" has been out in the market for some years now with its latest ports launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2014.