Nintendo Switch News: Amazon Has Updated Those Mystery Listings and Fans Will Not Be All Too Happy

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon) An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

After Amazon put up a number of placeholder listings for what gamers immediately hoped to be unannounced Nintendo Switch games, the retailing giant has updated their preorder and new releases page for the console — and fans will not be happy.

Initially, when the mystery listings popped up, there were no details provided — not even the name. There was no word on what these products really are, but they were priced from $59.99 to $99.99.

Even without details or even the actual name of the games, players can actually preorder them already. Some are actually taking the risk in the hopes they end up being rare special edition titles.

Now, Amazon has updated the listings and some of them were for games that were announced before, contrary to the belief that they will be titles that are yet to be revealed.

There were listings for "Metroid Prime 4," "Yoshi," "Kirby" and "Bayonetta 3," which have all been confirmed to be released on the Nintendo Switch.

There is also a listing for "Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition," which, unlike the titles above, is out of stock and is not available for purchase. A digital download bundle of "Bayonetta" and "Bayonetta 2" is also one of the listings.

There was also a listing for "Project Octopath Traveller," a role-playing adventure game that is set for release on the Nintendo Switch this year. The placeholder release date for it is Dec. 31 as opposed to the abovementioned titles, which are listed with a Dec. 29 placeholder.

However, the listing for the platform action-adventure "Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap" reveals the game will hit the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 23.

The others turned out to be Nintendo Switch accessories such as a console stand, "Minecraft" themed PowerA Joy-Con comfort grips and hybrid cover, Nyko intercooler and thin case as well as a Retro Fighters Combo Gamepad Neon Blue complete with Gyro Function.