Nintendo Switch News: Console Expected to Surpass Sales Success of PS4 and Xbox One

(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image of the Nintendo Switch.

Gamers who are looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch unit would get better chances of successfully doing so in the coming months.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is doubling the annual production of the console in its fiscal 2018, which ends in March next year. Nintendo is targeting to produce 25 and 30 million units.

It is forecast that by the end of the said fiscal year, during which it will celebrate its first anniversary, the sales of the Nintendo Switch should have reached a whopping 17 million. Nintendo, however, projects 14 million, which is impressive nonetheless since the initial estimation was only 10 million.

Based on that project performance, an analyst at Nomura Securities is convinced that the Nintendo Switch sales could go up to a whopping 115 million units by 2023, trouncing the success of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4).

The Nintendo Switch is considered by many as a surprise hit. Prior to its release, the gaming community was uncertain about how it will be received especially since it is following up the Wii U, which was not as successful as the company had hoped.

Fortune notes that much of the success of the Nintendo Switch is the solid lineup of games that it comes in. After all, it was launched alongside "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the first installment of the franchise in years that millions of gamers have been dying to see.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is the more recent Nintendo Switch offering that enjoyed success almost as huge as that of the "Legend of Zelda" title.

Apart from that, however, Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime believes that the Wii U's failure also played a crucial role in the creation of the Switch sensation. He revealed to CNN: