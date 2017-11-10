Nintendo Switch News: Hulu Arrives in the Console as First Streaming Service in the U.S.

Nintendo official website

Nintendo and Hulu have partnered up to bring the streaming service to the gaming giant's best-selling console, the Nintendo Switch. It is the first major streaming service to be made available in the U.S., as the YouTube-like app called Niconico was only exclusive released for Japan users.

"We are very proud to announce that Hulu is the first US streaming entertainment service to debut on Nintendo Switch! Beginning later today, Hulu subscribers will now be able to use their Nintendo Switch to stream all of their favorite TV whether they're at home or on the go," said Hulu's vice president of product Richard Irving in a statement. "The next time you start up your Switch, you'll be able to download Hulu directly from the Nintendo eShop and immediately dive into the new, deeply personalized Hulu experience."

Once the Hulu app is downloaded on the fans' respective Nintendo Switch consoles, they will be able to have access to over 50 top channels in the country. This includes ESPN, CNN, Bravo, TNT, and Fox Sports.

Furthermore, fans will have the option of enjoying the traditional subscription, which has been one of the most purchased this year. A Hulu Live TV plan will also be offered for those who would like to watch their shows as they air on the different networks that are supported by the streaming service. For those who will opt not to subscribe to the Live TV plan, a limited and commercial-free option will be available.

Hulu has rocketed to the top charts this year and proving to be a worthy rival of YouTube and Netflix. They hold streaming rights for popular TV shows such as "Futurama," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "The X-Files." For the Nintendo Switch, the developers from both parties have worked hard to bring a personalized experience that will tailor suggested shows to the taste of its users. Hulu on Nintendo Switch is now available for download.