Nintendo Switch News: Hybrid Console's Game Catalog Surpasses Wii U

Reuters/Toru Hanai A Nintendo Switch game console displayed at a store in Tokyo, Japan.

Nintendo Switch took over the video game market and tripled the game releases of the Wii U.

Based on the numbers released by Nintendo, the Nintendo Switch has outsold the Wii U. Nintendo Switch sold 14.86 million consoles in a span of 10 months, since its release last March 2017. In contrast, the Wii U was only able to sell 13.5 million since the day of its launch in November 2012.

The Nintendo Switch is a newly developed video game console. Although it encountered delays and issues due to a shortage of units, it remained a popular purchase in the past year. It uses the wireless Joy-Con controllers that consist of two detachable units that can be played solo or two-player multiplayer. The console is patronized by many users because of the accessibility and easy usage.

Meanwhile, the Wii U, known as the first eighth-generation video game console, uses the primary controller Wii U GamePad that has features such as touchscreen and directional buttons. Will U also had some features and concepts that were refined in the Nintendo Switch.

Wii U was selling well in the market until the launch of the Nintendo Switch was made. When the games for the Nintendo Switch were released, many gamers availed of them upon release, and Nintendo added more games that made the gamers use the console more.

By day 279 from the release of the Nintendo Switch, there were 191 games available while Wii U reached that number on its 857th day.

Since the two game consoles are from the same company, Nintendo will continue to sell both individually, but the company targets to hit its 20 million Switch sales by the end of 2018. Many fans can expect more triple-A and third-party titles to come to the Switch after its historic success.