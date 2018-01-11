Nintendo Switch News: More Titles To Come For 2018

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Considering the productive year that the Nintendo Switch had in 2017, recent reports have revealed the exclusive titles that will be making it to the console this year. Further reports also indicate that the list has just added the highly anticipated "Darkest Dungeon."

According to reports, the news of the exclusive titles that will be making it to the Nintendo Switch comes after it was revealed that the console has been recognized as the fastest selling home video game system in U.S. history. Seemingly to thank their fans for their support in the previous year, 2018 is looking up to be another great year for the Switch. Titles to come include: "Kirby Star Allies," "Fire Emblem," "Project Octopath Traveler," "No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again," "Yoshi," "Runner3," "Dragon Marked For Death," "Light Fingers," and "Bayonetta."

Meanwhile, game developer Red Hook Studios has also revealed that "Darkest Dungeon" will also be released for the Nintendo Switch. Known as a critically acclaimed role-playing game that features goth and horror, "Darkest Dungeon" will feature two expansion packs that will be released on the same launch day of the highly anticipated game. As such, fans will be able to download "Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court" and "Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker" all in one ago and alongside the original release of the game title. The former will be sold for $10, while the latter will be cheaper at $4. "Darkest Dungeon" will be priced at $25 and all the titles will be released on Jan. 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

Starting out as a relatively restricted and exclusive console, the Nintendo Switch soared to popularity after more developers were able to introduce popular titles on the console. Since then, the Nintendo Switch has so far been a global success with the gaming giant definitely looking into making the most out of its current position in the market. As such, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.