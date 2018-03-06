Nintendo Switch News: No Plans of Releasing Updated Version of Console

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A promo photo of the Nintendo Switch

Japanese video game developer Nintendo has decided to not release a more updated version of its current console, the Nintendo Switch, for this year. With the upgrades done by Nintendo's competitors, this news has left some fans disappointed after a little over a year since the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

According to reports, Nintendo is currently focused on improving its online servers and service. This means that the developers of the console will have be too preoccupied to come up with an upgrade of the Nintendo Switch — whereas the console's direct competitors have already released updated versions, such as the PlayStation 4 PRO and the Xbox One X.

It is notable to mention that Nintendo has not completely disregarded brand-new hardware release for this year. The Nintendo Labo, a cardboard toy kit, is scheduled to be released sometime in April. The new feature allows players to purchase cardboards with pieces that can be assembled into numerous different things, with slots to put some of the parts of the controller into for a more interactive and educational experience.

The Nintendo Switch controller will be serving as the insertable computer of the cardboards, officially known as Toy-Cons, which can be turned into a piano, fishing rod, and even a house.

Furthermore, 2018 is a big year for Nintendo in terms of releasing brand-new titles. The company has been gearing toward delivering some of its most highly anticipated games, such as "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition," "Fire Emblem," "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze," and "Mario Tennis Aces." All the aforementioned games are exclusive Nintendo titles, which loyal Nintendo fans have been clamoring for.

Some of the updates that fans would like to see for the updated Nintendo Switch would be an increase in storage capacity. As of now, the Switch only has 32 GB of memory, which is significantly smaller than the offering of the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One X.