Nintendo Switch News: Release of 64 GB Cartridge Pushed Back to 2019

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Gamers who are looking to purchase the 64 GB cartridge for the Nintendo Switch will reportedly have to wait until 2019.

The Wall Street Journal cited sources "familiar with the matter" who claimed Nintendo recently informed third-party game developers that the delivery of the 64 GB cartridges for the Switch will be delayed to 2019.

This also means that players will have to wait a little longer before they see some of their favorite games that require a huge amount of memory arrive on the hybrid portable console.

It was also stated that many Switch players prefer to purchase games on the special Switch cartridges instead of downloading them directly on the console. The problem now is the fact that third-party developers depend on Nintendo for the production of the said cartridges, which are currently limited to 32 GB.

Nintendo had originally planned to release the 64 GB Switch cartridges sometime in late 2018. But, as mentioned, the video game company is rumored to have adjusted their target year to 2019 due to "technical issues."

The same report also mentioned that Nintendo has already informed third-party game developers looking to benefit from the 64 GB special Switch cards about the situation.

Nintendo Switch is famous for being the only console in the market that works just like an on-dock gaming system and an on-the-go gaming device. For this to happen, the company needed to build the hardware with a much more compact design.

Naturally, the Nintendo Switch does not have the same hefty specifications found in the likes of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, such as a minimum of 500 GB internal storage. Instead, it comes out of the box with an internal storage of 32 GB, though parts of it are already used by the system. Because of this, players need to have external drives or microSD cards for games that are much bigger in file size, just like "L.A. Noire."

The Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly one of the big winners in the gaming industry for 2017 in terms of units sold since its release last March. However, the company is obviously struggling to keep up with the continuously growing demand for the console. So, with the popularity that the Switch has gained, more and more developers are interested in tweaking their games and introducing them on the hybrid portable console.

From time to time, players may still have difficulty finding a unit of the Nintendo Switch in some authorized retail stores. However, this issue seems to have passed, and gamers apparently are more concerned now with the delayed arrival of the 64 GB cartridges.