Nintendo Switch News: Search for Demos Available on eShop; Three 'Ace Attorney' Games Coming to Console?

Facebook/NintendoSwitch The Switch eShop now allows players to search for game demos.

Nintendo has quietly added a new feature to their Switch eShop, which is the neat ability to search for game demos. Meanwhile, Capcom could bring three "Ace Attorney" games to Nintendo Switch next year.

The Switch eShop is continuously being developed by Nintendo, and their recent addition to the site is the feature to search for game demos, Nintendo Life confirmed.

Given the gaming console's increasing library of games, players are becoming more and more interested in the Nintendo Switch, which the gaming company acknowledges by listening to their feedback on the Switch eShop.

So far, Nintendo has enhanced the site with a sales tab and the payment option of using PayPal. Now, Nintendo is giving Switch users the freedom to try out as many game demos available by allowing them to do a search on the Switch eShop.

To take advantage of this new feature, Switch users can do a keyword search of games and filter the results to the ones with free demos. The filtered demo search is anticipated to encourage developers to create more demos for their games, and spur on players to explore new things in gaming.

If the game demo search function gains a lot of attention, there's a possibility that Nintendo develops it more and make it one of the main attractions of the Switch eShop.

Meanwhile, Capcom is committed to bringing new games to Nintendo Switch in 2018, some of them falling under the franchise of "Ace Attorney," tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki confirmed on Twitter.

"In interview with Jiji, Capcom COO said company's developing Switch titles aimed at release after April next year. The pipeline includes 'Ace Attorney' franchise," the post reads.

Kotaku UK also confirmed that Capcom will be releasing two anticipated "Ace Attorney" games in 2018. The first one is a series of three, while the second game continues with volumes four to six.