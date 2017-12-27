Nintendo Switch News: System Update Reportedly Removed Secret 'Golf' Game

Switchbrew.org Screenshot of the hidden 'Golf' game in Nintendo Switch

Nintendo might have secretly removed the hidden golf video game on the Nintendo Switch through one of its latest system updates.

Nintendo Switch hackers recently revealed that a firmware update embedded with a code seems to have removed the secret emulator that launched the golf game which was first released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1984.

According to Kotaku, Switchbrew.org revised its information of "Flog" which now reads: "Flog was stubbed: official code for launching it was removed from the home menu, and *all* code was overwritten with garbage. Thus, even attempts to launch it manually will result in loader returning error 0xA09."

The hidden gem was first unveiled in September. Hackers discovered the emulator when they found the titleID "flog" in the Switch's codes, and obviously, "flog" is golf spelled backwards.

Switchbrew was the first to report when the "Flog" code was discovered.

Nintendo remained quiet about the hidden game. However, hackers uncovered more details on the emulator which led many to believe that the NES game embedded in the Switch was a tribute to Nintendo's former chief, Satoru Iwata, who passed away in 2015.

The hackers who learned about "flog" soon shared a tutorial video how to activate the said game emulator. It also showed the evident link between Iwata and the hidden game.

Nintendo has yet to confirm the emulator's removal and explain why it was taken away. However, a gamer provided a possible explanation.

In a Reddit thread, a player commented: "If they're following tradition, they removed it because it's like opening an omamori, ruins the charm. When people found it, it was done being a charm. You never open an omamori, lest the blessing flee from inside."

The NES Golf game within the Nintendo Switch reportedly had three game modes, including a single player, a two-player Stroke, and a two-player Match.