Nintendo Switch News, Update: Amazon's Cyber Monday Console Bundle Sold Out in Less Than 2 Minutes

(Photo: Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch.

Almost a couple of years after its release, the Nintendo Switch continues to prove itself to be quite the hit.

The Nintendo Switch was part of Amazon's lightning deals for Cyber Monday and as one would expect, it was sold in out less than two minutes.

The console was bundled with "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" for the price of £269 or around $320. According to Games Radar, the stock was swiped just after 81 seconds the deal went live.

The fact that it comes with that price tag for two games makes it an insane steal. Making it much better is the fact that both titles it was packaged with are currently enjoying rave reviews and are considered must-haves for a Nintendo Switch fan.

The Switch bundle is the perfect gift for a gamer this holiday so those who were fast enough to take advantage of the deal will have a pretty sweet Christmas and will make a Nintendo fan very happy.

For Black Friday, Amazon also offered a Nintendo Switch bundle but with "Super Mario Odyssey" only. That one was sold out too and gamers had to wait to snag another amazing deal with the console.

There are, of course, a lot of ongoing deals that include the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, they are not as sweet as this Cyber Monday deal.

Shoppers can purchase the Nintendo Switch with the gray joy-con bundled with one of the following: "Mario Kart," "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," "Splatoon 2" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" for $359 on GameStop.

For those in the United Kingdom, £269 only can get them the console — a deal still available on Tesco. Very, on the other hand, is offering a Nintendo Switch unit with a copy of "Mario Kart" and "1-2 Switch" for £299.99.