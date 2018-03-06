Nintendo Switch Not Getting 2.0 Version This Year

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch will not be getting an upgraded version in 2018. Sources close to the company claim that Nintendo has no plans to release a version 2.0 of their hybrid console at least until early 2019.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is currently looking to beef up the console's online features rather than its hardware. They are also planning to offer additional peripherals such as the new Nintendo Labo as well as those that utilize the console's USB-C port.

For its online component, Nintendo is currently offering the service for free. However, this will all change once it officially rolls out in September where it plans to roll out its paid subscription plan. The company also teased that the service will have "appealing benefits" that will encourage people to sign up although they have yet to reveal exactly what those benefits are.

Historically, console manufacturers have released upgraded versions of their consoles that offer hardware revisions. Current PlayStation 4 and Xbox One models differ from the ones released back in 2013.

That being said, the Nintendo Switch isn't in dire need of an upgrade at the moment. Despite being already a year old, the console's sales numbers continue to surge.

This is mainly due to the fact that the Switch doesn't rely on the latest technology to be compelling. Rather, it focuses on providing great exclusives that makes people want to buy it in the first place.

The lack of a version 2.0 is also not without precedent. Nintendo has not been known to release hardware upgrades to its consoles in the first two years of its release. The fact that the Switch is also a hybrid between a home console and a portable one also meant that the hardware upgrade cycle was never a sure thing.

However, fans can rest assured that a new version of the Switch will hit store shelves sometime next year. And pretty sure, it will come with all the bells and whistles that weren't available when version 1.0 hit the market.