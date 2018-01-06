Nintendo Switch Now Holds Record For Fastest-Selling Home Console In US History

Facebook/Nintendo Switch A promo image of the Nintendo Switch, as featured in the hybrid console's official Facebook page.

The Nintendo Switch success-story is definitely one for the history books. From industry experts predicting it to be a dud to becoming the fastest-selling home console in US history, the Nintendo's hybrid console's legacy is now assured.

According to Nintendo, the Switch sold more than 4.8 million units in the US since the system's launch ten months ago, breaking the record previously held by the Wii which sold 4 million units in its first ten months. As of December 2017, the hybrid console has sold over ten million units worldwide.

"Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favourite games at home or on the go," Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's President and COO, said in a prepared statement. "Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond."

But it's not just hardware sales that are on a roll as first-party games seem to dominate the system's offerings. In the US, more than 60 percent of Nintendo Switch owners have "Super Mario Odyssey," and more than 55 percent own "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Over half of US Switch owners also own "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" while a cool 20 percent own "Splatoon 2."

There are currently over 300 third-party titles available for the Switch ranging from compelling indies to jaw-dropping AAAs. However, no sales numbers or percentages were released for those titles.

Nintendo recently updated their Nintendo Switch sales forecast this year predicting that the company will sell at least 20 million units by the end of their 2018 fiscal year. The hybrid console is already expected to sell 4 million units at the beginning of the year with many consumers unable to buy the Switch last year due to extremely high demand.